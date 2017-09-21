Best ‘DuckTales’ Episodes from the 80s: Get Reacquainted with Scrooge and His Nephews

0

Almost exactly 30 years ago, Disney’s DuckTales introduced kids everywhere to Uncle Scrooge and his grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Now, Disney XD is bringing the fowl family back in a big way with a new cast, new spins on familiar characters, and all new animated adventures. But to truly appreciate all the homages and updates that the new DuckTales is bringing to the table, we wanted to revisit the classic 80s cartoon to bring you the best possible episodes to watch in order to get caught up!

With just about 100 episodes over the show’s three seasons, along with numerous multi-part specials, DuckTales centered on the gold-hungry Scrooge McDuck and his globe-trotting adventures with his grandnephews, his dim-witted pilot Launchpad McQuack, and a number of other allies. Antagonizing them along the way are such villains as Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys, Flintheart Glomgold, Magica De Spell (and her raven brother) and more. You can expect a lot of these characters to arrive in the new series, so it helps to see where they started so that you can better appreciate them when they pop up!

It was also a lot of fun just to revisit the 80s DuckTales in general. I had forgotten how exciting the adventures were, and how much mythology and fantasy and even a bit of sci-fi the show dipped into with each and every episode. And DuckTales‘ own internal mythology is worth getting a refresher on as well. Most fans will remember Scrooge’s vast Money Bin with enough gold to dive into and swim around in, but do you remember his Worry Room or his Number One Dime? I did, but it was nice to revisit them just the same. I’ve included some excellent episodes in which all three of those elements are featured. (Oh, and if you’re a fan of Bubba the Caveduck, feel free to check out the episode titled “Time Is Money”, but it’s best to consider it an Honorable Mention.)