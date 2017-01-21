The 22 Best Feel-Good Movies

0

You’ve had a bad day. You’ve had a bad week. You’ve had a bad month. You’ve had a bad year. And sometimes, you’re not in the mood to watch “the best” films. There’s nothing wrong with Citizen Kane, but if you’re feeling like garbage, it’s probably not the film you want to watch while you’re down in the dumps. Sometimes you not only want a movie that can lift your spirits; you need that movie.

With that in mind, we’ve humbly compiled a list of 22 feel-good films to put you in a better mood. These aren’t just blithely cheerful, brain-dead pictures. They’re all terrific movies that carry an uplifting message that is earned, thoughtful, and will definitely leave you smiling as the credits roll.

[Note: This original feature was initially published on a prior date.]