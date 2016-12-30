The 10 Best Scores of 2016

0

‘Tis the season for year-end lists, but sometimes lost in the shuffle is the work of the craftspeople who are vital to a film’s success yet go unnoticed. Actors and directors are the most visible personifications of any film, but the composer is often overlooked despite the fact that his or her work is many times the glue that holds the narrative together. As such, I’ve opted to highlight some of the year’s best film scores and the composers responsible for putting together the music that accompanied some of our favorite films. It was a good year for original scores, as this list ranges from the minimal to the orchestral to the downright experimental. Take a look (and listen) below, and sound off with your own favorite scores of the year in the comments.