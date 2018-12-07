The 25 Most Essential ‘Friends’ Episodes to Watch on Netflix

0

For a brief period of time on Monday, Dec. 3, Netflix users worldwide were sent into a panic thinking that beloved sitcom Friends would no longer be available on the streaming service come 2019.

Fortunately, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos later set the record straight — Friends isn’t going anywhere, at least not right now.

But it still got the wheels turning about which episodes fans should watch one last time if the show were about to be unavailable to stream anywhere. So here are the 25 we managed to come up with out of the nearly 250 to choose from (unranked, but in order of seasons).

There are a handful of all-time great episodes that would probably make anyone’s list, but what’s really fun is figuring out the rest. Which lesser-known episodes make the cut? Are your favorites on the list? Sound off in the comments!