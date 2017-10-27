The 13 Best Halloween TV Episodes, Ranked

0

I love Halloween. It’s the time of year that everyone embraces the spooky and scary. Ghosts and witches decorate front lawns before the Christmas lights take over; the theaters and streaming networks are jammed with horror films; and all the networks plan Halloween-themed episodes of some of our favorite TV shows. As an obsessive TV watcher, and a die-hard horror fan, the Halloween season blends my two favorite things.

I have sifted through some of my favorite Halloween episodes of television shows and selected a lucky 13 episodes that are sure to give your Halloween a chuckle – or a fright.