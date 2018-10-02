The Witching Hour: Episode 10 – The Best Movies to Watch for Halloween

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week’s episode is all about our favorite movies to watch for Halloween season. It should come as no suprise that here at The Witching Hour, we celebrate Halloween hard, so we’ve put together a list of 31 movies to watch for Halloween. Everything from our guilty pleasures, personal favorites, and the absolute must-watch movies for the season. You can listen to us run down the list in the episode or check out the quick list of titles below.

Haleigh’s Favorites:

Planet Terror Nightmare on Elm Street The Fog Return of the Living Dead Night of the Living Dead Sleepy Hollow The Guest The Monster Squad Suspiria Halloween: Season of the Witch

Perri’s Favorites:

Hocus Pocus The Shining Texas Chainsaw Massacre Edward Scissorhands Evil Dead Blair Witch Project The Hills Have Eyes (2006) It Follows The Devil’s Candy Sinister

The Witching Hour Essentials: