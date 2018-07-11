The Best Horror Movies of 2018 So Far

0

Hot damn, 2018 is shaping up to be a hell of a year for horror. By this time last year, Blumhouse had already delivered the one-two punch of Split and Get Out, and that was only the start of a string of horror hits that culminated in IT becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. So it’s safe to say this year sure has a lot to live up to, but if the first half of 2018 is any indication, we might be in for one of the most exciting and successful years of horror history.

The lineup has run the gamut from artsy and existential terrors to gory revenge thrillers and exploitation-bent horror comedy. We’ve debated “elevated horror,” did the quietest popcorn munching of all time in A Quiet Place, and dug deep into debates over challenging films like Annihilation and Hereditary… and the year’s only halfway over. It’s been a very healthy year for the genre, indeed.

We’re keeping this list confined to films that have been released in 2018 — be it theatrically, digitally or on a streaming service — so you won’t see any unreleased festival favorites on here, but we’ll be updating the list throughout the year. And with films like Halloween and Suspiria on the docket, we’ve got a whole lot to look forward to,