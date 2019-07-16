The Witching Hour: The Best Horror Movies of 2019 So Far

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we’re breaking down the best 2019 horror movies so far. Now that we’re halfway through the year, in the thick of the summer horror season, it’s time to look back on our favorites of the year so far, from the theatrical hits like Us and Annabelle Comes Home to indie gems like Climax and Piercing, and even a few titles to look forward to in the year to come.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. To stay up to date on all things Witching Hour, you can also follow us on Twitter at @HaleighFoutch and @PNemiroff or on Instagram at @HaystackMcGroovy and @pnemiroff, and keep up with the #ColliderWitchingHour hashtag. Head over to the Collider Factory for more podcasts, and stay tuned next week for more of The Witching Hour.

For more on what we discussed this week, be sure to check out the links below: