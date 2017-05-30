The Best Horror Movies of 2017 So Far

0

When it comes to horror cinema, 2017 has a lot to live up to. The genre has been on an uphill trajectory in recent years, with a regular string of modern classics from around the world, and 2016 was an especially abundant year for horror. Fortunately, as we round out the first half of the year, 2017 has been up to the challenge so far.

With most of the major franchise releases still to come, including It, Saw: Legacy, and Annabelle: Creation, the first five months of the year have seen releases that cut across all channels, be it studio films, foreign films, indies, and a couple gems that sat on the shelf for a few years. The subgenres have been equally wide-ranging, and 2017 has served up everything from cannibals and eco-zombies to the arrival of the so-called “social thriller”, with occult and serial killer narratives being particularly popular. We’re not even half-way through the year, and the lineup is already a killer. Can it ultimately live up to the bounty of excellence that was 2016? Only time will tell, but we’re off to a damn good start.