Last Updated: August 5, 2019

While everyone loves a good blockbuster from time to time, there’s something about a great independent film that strikes a particular chord. Indie movies can feel like hidden gems when you discover them, as they rarely get the kind of distribution or marketing that turns major studio movies into box office hits. And you can often feel the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making an indie movie, as the filmmakers involved put everything on the line for the sake of their art.

So since Netflix contains a multitude of viewing options, we figured it’d be appropriate to go through and pull out the very best independent films currently available on the streaming service. So below, peruse through our list of the best indie movies on Netflix right now.