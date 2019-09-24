Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The 11 Best Joaquin Phoenix Performances, Ranked

by      September 24, 2019

0

her-joaquin-phoenix-slice

It’s arguably a crime that Joaquin Phoenix has yet to win an Oscar. One of the most intense and versatile actors working today, Phoenix is that rare Hollywood star who disappears into roles completely, often with haunting results. His latest role in the much-anticipated Joker could finally add an Academy Award to his list of accolades for his work in director Todd Phillips‘ controversial R-rated origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime. But before you experience his newest, must-see role, we’ve compiled a list of 11 essential Phoenix performances you should revisit or watch for the first time.

Related Content
Previous Article
Allison Tolman on ‘Emergence’ and Playing a Very Different Cop than Her…
Next Article
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Inks $20 Million/Year Deal with Amazon Studios
Tags

Latest News

Close