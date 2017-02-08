0

[Note: This article was initially published at a prior date, but has been bumped up to the front page to celebrate the great John Williams’ 85th birthday.]

John Williams is quite possibly the most famous film composer of all time, and undoubtedly the one responsible for the medium’s greatest quantity of iconic themes. The man is a legend, who essentially stumbled onto the profession of film composition after humble beginnings as a jazz pianist, and since his debut in 1960 has been responsible for creating many of the most iconic pieces of music of all time. Seriously, it’s astounding just how many now-classic themes Williams is responsible for, and his body of work is as rich as it is extensive. Which makes whittling it down to a simple Top 10 a near impossible task.

I say near impossible because, perhaps foolishly, below we’ve curated a list of the Top 10 John Williams scores of all time. This is by no means a be-all, end-all list—one could just as easily put together a Top 20 and never want for entries. But as Williams was recently honored with the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, now seems as good a time as any to look back and appreciate some of his best work.