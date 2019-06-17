Mark Hamill’s 10 Best Voice Acting Performances

0

Many know Mark Hamill as the brilliant actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker, the young man from Tatooine who went on to become one of the galaxy’s greatest Jedi, in Star Wars. But it isn’t just the force that’s strong with this one, he has also voiced numerous characters in both animation and video games. On June 21st, he’s set to be tackling the voice of one of horror’s most infamous dolls, Chucky, in the remake of the 1988 slasher flick, Child’s Play. So, before audiences meet their new best friend and experience Hamill’s take on the creepy, insidious doll, it seems only fitting that we celebrate his previous works and look back at some of his best voice acting performances in film and video games.