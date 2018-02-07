Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: MCU Fantasy Draft – Which Movies Would You Pick?

by      February 7, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Jay Washington, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • The panel participates in a Marvel Cinematic Universe fantasy draft, attempting to draft the best movie line-up. What MCU movie will be first pick? Is it The Avengers or could it be Captain America: Civil War? And how about some of the earlier installments? Can Iron Man 2 or Thor: The Dark World hang with the big boys? And how high will recent entries like Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming rank? Find out as this Collider Movie Talk panel debates and discusses each MCU title and picks the best of the best in the MCU.
thor-ragnarok-images-chris-hemsworth-gladiator-arena

Image via Marvel Studios

Related Content
Previous Article
Heroes: Should Warner Bros. Reboot 'Justice League'?
Next Article
David Leitch Frontrunner to Direct Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff
Tags

Latest News