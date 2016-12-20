The 10 Best Meta Horror Movies, Ranked

0

If horror fans love anything, it’s the unexpected. And though the genre has long been home to unprecedented experimentation, it’s also home to convention, making it prime for lampoons, loving parodies, and winking dissections. And Wes Craven, who’d flirted with meta-horror before in the final chapter of his Nightmare on Elm Street series, nearly perfected that reflection on the genre with Scream, a horror film at turns terrifying, hilarious and thoroughly thrilling, that birthed a new era of scares.

Scream is still some one of the sharpest of its kind, but in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, we’re revisiting the snarky subgenre, and ranking the ten best meta horror movies of all time. Get ready, that fourth wall is a-crumblin’.