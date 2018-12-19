The Most Iconic Movie Moments of 2018

0

What makes a movie great? Good performances? A solid script? Unique direction? It’s almost always some combination of the various ingredients that go into making a film, and then of course the strange alchemy of how it all comes together. But most memorable moviegoing experiences are marked by moments you can’t get out of your head. The shark coming out of the water in Jaws. The “I am your father” reveal in Empire Strikes Back. And Tom Cruise risking his life for your entertainment in every Mission: Impossible movie.

So as we look back on 2018, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate some truly iconic movie moments from the year behind us. These are the scenes that made us laugh uncontrollably, sob with heartache, or shriek in terror. Check out our list below.