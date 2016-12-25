0

While 2016 certainly had its fair share of disappointments, to only look at those would be to miss all of the greatness that we saw this past year in cinema. There were plenty of amazing performances, outstanding set pieces, incredible direction, sinister villains, and unforgettable songs. If you saw a lot of movies in 2016, what you saw was an embarrassment of riches, and it took some debate between Matt Goldberg and Brian Formo to figure out who deserved to be crowned “the best” in various categories.

So without further ado, let’s get to the best performances, villains, and more of 2016!