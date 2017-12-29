The Top 10 Film Scores of 2017

0

It’s been a great year for movies, and consequently, it’s been a great year for movie music. While an original score’s purpose can vary wildly—from unnoticeably eliciting emotions to very noticeably rousing an audience’s spirit—it takes a special composer to craft something truly memorable and iconic. As evidenced by the below list, the great scores of 2017 vary pretty significantly in tone, dynamic, and even purpose. There’s a relative newcomer like Daniel Pemberton’s who’s mixing things up in a really exciting way, and an incredibly busy veteran like Michael Giacchino who’s able to craft multiple wholly different but nevertheless terrific scores in one year.

So behold, the best movie scores of 2017.