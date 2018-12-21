0

The film music world has been evolving in exciting ways over the last few years. Some composers have been blurring the lines between sound design and music to tremendous results, while others have found new, ambitious avenues in which to stretch. 2018 certainly wasn’t lacking for ambition or quality, and in putting together a list of the best film scores of the year, it became readily apparent that some truly great scores would be left out of the Top 10.

But alas, such is the nature of a Top 10 list—there’s a limited number of spots. I’ve done my best to craft a diverse range of scores that not only reflects the breadth of 2018, but also represents the cream of the crop. Behold, the best movie scores of 2018.