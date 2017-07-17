The Best Films of 2017 So Far

0

We may be in the age of Peak TV, but movies are showing no signs of slowing down. We’re a little over six months into 2017, but we’ve already been inundated with a slew of terrific films, and I know that we’re all going to be hard-pressed to narrow our lists down to a Top 10, especially when we’ve got new films from Steven Spielberg, Guillermo Del Toro, Kathryn Bigelow, Paul Thomas Anderson, and more on the way.

So to make sure that the excellent first half of the year isn’t lost in the shuffle, we’re checking in at the halfway point to run down the best movies of the year thus far. If you feel like you’ve fallen behind with all of the great films out there, we’re here to help you figure out what you need to see ASAP before we’re buried in awards season.

Note: This list is in no particular order. Also, we’re only counting films that have been distributed; festival titles that have yet to be released weren’t counted.