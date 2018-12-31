The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 178 – 2018 in Review

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking back on the year in movies. We start off with January 2018 and work our way through films both big and small, calling out titles that surprised us, disappointed us, and more often than not, films that flew under the radar that you shouldn’t overlook. We then finish up by talking about our individual Top 5 lists.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Aquaman“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.