Vinnie Mancuso’s Top 10 Films of 2018

When a Top 10 Films of the Year list kicks off with something like “[X] was such a great year for movies”, it’s hard to quantify that with anything other than the fact that a lot of good movies were released that year. And it’s true, a ton of good movies came out in 2018, but to me what sets this year apart was just how gosh dang joyous it all felt. The world is a bleak place so much of the time, but the movie theater was a safe haven, a place to go laugh, or scream, or gasp, or crack a retainer over Michael B. Jordan‘s truly awe-inspiring trapezius muscles. I don’t even just mean the overtly delightful films like sentient ball of pleasantness Paddington 2, the rom-com perfection of Crazy Rich Asians, or the technicolor whirlwind Mary Poppins Returns. Horror brought us closer together through sheer unpleasantness (Hereditary) or with the terrors that come with caring about other people (A Quiet Place). Action like Mission: Impossible – Fallout reminded us of the breath-stealing potential of a practical stunt. The superhero genre went to weird places (Aquaman), massive places (Avengers: Infinity War), places that people have been waiting decades for it to go (Black Panther). A 54-year-old Nicolas Cage fought a demon with a chainsaw. Lady Gaga hit notes that no human being should be capable of hitting across from possible Best Director winner Rocket Raccoon. Not to name names, but even the absolute dumbest of the dumb this year still rolled in with a sloppy, unexpected joy, like a turd in the wind.

To put it more personally, 2018 was the year I started working full-time for Collider, moved to California, and fell back in love with movies. It’s an honor and a joy to discuss entertainment with you beautiful folks, something I’ll never take for granted. Whether you see film on a big screen, on a laptop, on a TV, on a cell phone, these weird, wonderful moving pictures are always a reminder of all that is good in the world.

So with that said, please remember that the following Top 10 Movies of 2018 is the only objectively correct list. Should you disagree, I invite you to yell at me as loudly and passionately as humanly possible right here.