Adam’s Top 10 Films of 2016

0

Some years, making a Top 10 list is fairly easy. Other years—like 2016—it’s much harder. There were a lot of films I really enjoyed this year, but few that I truly loved. For whatever reason, I found plenty of films enjoyable or thought provoking or emotional, but not very many that really connected as in years past. To be honest, I would’ve been fine crafting a Top 5 this year instead of a Top 10, but the rules clearly state that you must have 10 favorite films each year or else your list is invalid. So, here we are.

This isn’t to say there are films on my list that I don’t like—I either love or really like every single one—but it wasn’t a situation where I was agonizing over having to leave certain films off the list. Although I will offer one disclaimer—I have not seen Silence, and really, really want to. So that film could be a spoiler when I eventually see it.

But for now, I present my personal Top 10 films of 2016. These are movies that made me laugh, cry, scream in anger, and sometimes all three. Behold.