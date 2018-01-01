Collider’s Top 10 Films of 2017

0

We’ve now published our individual Top 10 lists, and if you’ve read them all, you can see the amount of diversity. Yes, there were some titles that were shared across multiple lists, but no single title landed on all five lists. That speaks to the great diversity not just in taste, but in film this year. It was easily possible to come up with completely different Top 10 lists because there were so many good movies this year.

To compile this list, we weighted every entry on the other lists by rank. So a #1 choice got 10 points, a #2 choice got 9 points, and so on. We’ve listed the point totals next to each selection. You can find links to the individual top 10 lists at the bottom of this article.