Adam’s Top 10 Films of 2018

Anyone who says 2018 was a bad year for movies didn’t see enough movies. This year brought us high art in many forms—blockbusters went the extra mile to provide substance in addition to thrills, independent filmmakers put it all on the line and then some with truly ambitious storytelling, iconic auteurs pushed the limits of what cinema can do, and we even saw expertly crafted films in the vein of commercial studio filmmaking. There truly was something for everyone, which makes whittling it down to a Top 10 list nearly impossible.

Before we dig into my personal list, a note: these lists are by definition subjective. I am by no means presenting this list as a be-all, end-all—it’s simply the 10 films that truly meant something special to me this year. So without further ado, here are my top 10 films of 2018.