The Best Films of the 21st Century So Far

We’re a little over 17 years into the 21st century, and there’s already been an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the films that have been released. To declare film dead is to simply announce that you haven’t been paying attention as various auteurs continue to move the medium forward. It’s a great time to be a fan of movies even as the artform moves from cinemas to streaming and we live in the age of Peak TV.

Several of our staff writers made the attempt to narrow down all of their favorite movies from the 21st century so far into individual Top 10 lists. It was insanely difficult, and I’m sure you’ll look at all of these lists, wonder why a favorite is absent, and you probably won’t be wrong! There are plenty of terrific films from the 21st century thus far, and our choices only represent a handful.

Check out our various Top 10 lists below and sound off with your favorites in the comments section.