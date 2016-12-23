The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (December 2016)

0

[Last Updated: December 23rd]

We’ve all been there. You’ve decided you’re going to watch a movie. You have the entirety of Netflix at your disposal, including even a pared down list of films you’ve already noted to watch at a future date. But then there’s the choosing. You’ve gotta find something that fits your mood, or something you and your friend/significant other/couch companion can agree on. You spend hours browsing, and by the time you stumble on something you think maybe is the one, it’s too late, you’re too tired, and indecision has won out.

Never fear, though, because we here at Collider have a guide to help you find the perfect Netflix choice. We’ve thumbed through the library and assembled a list of some of the best films currently available for streaming, so peruse our highlights below, which will be updated weekly and are currently up to date for December 2016. Maybe the perfect choice is right here.

RELATED: Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now and Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now and Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now.