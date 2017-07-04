0

Since fireworks festivities can’t get underway until that blasted sun goes down, you may be planning on watching a movie or two during the 4th of July—in between hot dog grillings and swimming pool visits, of course. But with such limited time available on this national holiday, which movie do you choose? What’s the perfect movie to watch on the 4th of July? Well, not to worry, we here at Collider have you covered. We’ve assembled a pretty swell (and diverse) list of films that would make for fine Independence Day viewing. Whether you’re in the mood for something light, something patriotic, or a more sober encapsulation of our nation’s history, you’re sure to find something to here.

Behold, the best movies to watch on the 4th of July.