Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

10 Best Movies Where Nazis Get Their Asses Kicked

by      August 15, 2017

0

inglourious-basterds

Nazis are right up their with space aliens and zombies as a reliable potential foe. Nazis are the worst. We fought a world war because they were so bad, and they will always be bad. No one making Raiders of the Lost Ark had to worry about, “Huh, I wonder if Nazis will still be a reliable villain in thirty years.” Sadly, current events have made some Nazis and their fellow white-supremacists feel a bit bolder, but we’ll always be ready to smack them back down. And if you need a little cinematic inspiration, here are ten of the best movies where Nazis get their asses kicked.  If there’s any we missed, sound off in the comments section!

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Game of Thrones’ Guide, Week 5: Every Question We Have Before Episode…
Next Article
TIFF 2017 Adds 'Molly's Game', New Louis C.K. Movie, and More
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News