22 Great 2018 Movies You May Have Missed

0

Sometimes the best films of the year still have trouble finding an audience. For whatever reason—be it marketing or tough subject matter or just lacking an easily explainable hook—these movies struggle to do well at the box office regardless of their quality. It’s easy to tell people “Go see Black Panther and A Star Is Born!” and likely here, “I did!” Those films are certainly worth your time, but there are movies that flew under the radar in 2018 that you should make it a point to see in the weeks and months ahead if possible. The upside of the first quarter of the year being generally slow when it comes to worthwhile releases is that it gives you a chance to play catch-up, so find some times for these twenty films you may have missed in 2018.