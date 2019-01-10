0

Music is the universal language, and when combined with the visual medium, it can often create something quite special. The musical genre has certainly had its ups and downs over the years following its heyday throughout the 1950s and 60s, but you can always count on a resurgence following a fallow period. And of course Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Second Golden Age throughout the 1990s was defined by adding a musical element back into its films.

So if you’re looking for something to sing along to, tap your feet to, or maybe just something to make you feel happy, below we’ve assembled a list of the best musicals on Netflix right now.