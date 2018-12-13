2018’s Best New Animated Series for Kids

0

2018 has been a fantastic year for television, especially when it comes to animation. A ton of new animated series debuts arrived over the last 12 months. There was so much new content, in fact, that we have to split up our year-end list of the best of the best into two categories: One for kids and one for adults. First up, a retrospective look at the best animated series for kids, a list that shines a spotlight on the shows you might have missed and highlights new favorites that you’ll be hoping to see more of in 2019.

Fans of animation of all ages have more places to watch fresh and original content than ever before. The old standbys like the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network are joined by relative newcomers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and streaming services like VRV and their many genre channels, including Crunchyroll, Boomerang, Rooster Teeth, and more. That’s a lot of places to keep track of. That’s also why we brought you the best new animated shows that 2018 had to offer all in one place as an easy guide to sort out these incredible debuts.

2018’s best animated series for kids range from preschool standouts like Muppet Babies and Fancy Nancy, to nostalgic throwbacks like Craig of the Creek and Harvey Street Kids, to amped-up action-packed shows like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel Rising, and Star Wars Resistance. This list also includes new classics that are appropriate for kids and adults alike, shows like Hilda, Summer Camp Island, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. There’s really something here for everyone to enjoy!

The following list, presented in order from youngest to oldest audiences, sums up the best kids animated series of 2018 and includes some of your favorites and shows you might have missed.