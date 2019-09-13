The Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix for September 2019

0

If you’re a frequent user of Netflix and have become familiar with their regular content rotation, we’re here to help point you towards new content that’s just been added to the streaming service. Now this isn’t simply Netflix original content—this lists comprises new movies that were added to Netflix in September 2019. Ones we’ve seen, ones we’ve loved, and ones that make us laugh.

For this month, Netflix hasn’t added a ton of new content, but there are a few standouts. So let us help cut down on the time spent trying to find the perfect movie to watch, and check out our list of the best new movies on Netflix for September 2019 below.