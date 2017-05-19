Watch: The 5 Best Trailers for 2017’s New Fall TV Series

0

It’s an exciting time of the year for TV fans. Hopefully your favorite shows got renewed (you can check here to find out), but there is also a freshman class of new shows to speculate about, complete with trailers to whet your appetites for the fall TV season.

Collider has weeded through the nearly 30 sneak peeks offered up this week at the New York Upfront presentation to bring you what we think look like the five best shows of the upcoming season. Up next, we’ll bring you the five worst, but in the meantime you can catch up with more upfront coverage with the fall schedules for CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, and The CW as well.