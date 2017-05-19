Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Watch: The 5 Best Trailers for 2017’s New Fall TV Series

by      May 19, 2017

0

star-trek-discovery-crossing-splitting-up-together

It’s an exciting time of the year for TV fans. Hopefully your favorite shows got renewed (you can check here to find out), but there is also a freshman class of new shows to speculate about, complete with trailers to whet your appetites for the fall TV season.

Collider has weeded through the nearly 30 sneak peeks offered up this week at the New York Upfront presentation to bring you what we think look like the five best shows of the upcoming season. Up next, we’ll bring you the five worst, but in the meantime you can catch up with more upfront coverage with the fall schedules for CBS, ABC, FoxNBC, and The CW as well.

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Wizard of Lies': Alessandro Nivola on His Tragic Role in HBO's…
Next Article
Watch: The 5 Worst Trailers for 2017's New Fall TV Series
Tags

Now Trending

Television