‘The Best of Enemies’ Trailer: Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell Lead Civil Rights Drama

STXfilms has released the first trailer for the upcoming true story drama The Best of Enemies. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist in North Carolina who was forced to co-chair a community summit with Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) during a battle over desegregation in the summer of 1971. The film marks the directorial debut of Robin Bissell, who previously served as a producer on films like Free State of Jones and Seabiscuit.

This movie looks pretty good, if a little familiar. Civil rights dramas always have a place in cinemas as long as the racial divide in America stands (and it does), but the success of these kinds of films as art usually lies with the filmmaker. Sometimes, as with Ava DuVernay’s Selma, you get something positively transcendent that makes the past present. Whereas other times, you get a film that’s well-meaning but somewhat forgettable. Regardless of where Best of Enemies lies, Henson and Rockwell look to be giving engaging, swell performances.

Check out the Best of Enemies trailer below. The film also stars Babou Ceesay, Anne Heche, Wes Bentley, Nick Searcy, John Gallagher Jr., and Bruce McGill. The Best of Enemies hits theaters on April 5, 2019.