The 15 Best Posters of 2018

0

I don’t envy poster designers. Aside from all the contractual obligations you have to meet (Actor X must feature prominently, the title must be a specific size, etc.), it’s not easy to try and do something that hasn’t been done before. You have to walk the line between selling the movie to the broadest possible audience while also being specific enough that your poster won’t blend in with the others at the multiplex. Some of the time, a poster designer will just throw a bunch of floating heads on a one-sheet and call it a day, but other times some real creativity shines through and you get something you wouldn’t mind hanging on your wall at home.

With that in mind, I’ve compiled the fifteen best posters of 2018. To qualify for the list, the film itself had to come out in 2018. While we’ve already seen some pretty good posters for 2019 movies, that will have to wait until next year. Additionally, for a poster to qualify, it had to be released by the studio rather than an independent art boutique (if Mondo were allowed to compete, they would just dominate the list). So without further ado, let’s look at these lovely posters!