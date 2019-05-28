The 10 Best R-Rated Superhero Movies, Ranked

0

Who says superheroes always have to play nice? It’s the old Batman dilemma: After several decades of having a clown whack you with a crowbar, you’d think at some point you’d start saying “fuck” and putting your fist through thugs’ sternums. While we’ve yet to get a hard-R Dark Knight—although Ben Affleck came close!—there’s been no shortage over the years of crude, crass, violent, and overall fucked-up caped crusaders on-screen. With the latest, Brightburn, jaw-snapping its way into theaters, we’ve decided to look back on the best of the best when it comes to R-rated superheroes.

A quick note before we begin: The movies I included couldn’t just be based on a comic book, they also had to have some element of a “superhero”. The tights, the powers, the revenge arc, the dead parents, etc etc. 300, for example, is a fun blood-bath, but it isn’t a superhero movie, no matter what Gerard Butler‘s perfectly sculpted abs try and tell you. I also “ranked” them because one of my hobbies is getting screamed at by strangers on the internet, but if you’re looking for a deliciously wicked good time, you really can’t go wrong with anything on this list.

So, without further ado, here are the ten best R-rated superhero movies for when you want your do-gooders to do a little less good.