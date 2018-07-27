The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix

0

The romantic comedy can be such a delightful genre when it’s done well. Yes, we know the rules and how they play out, but there’s something comforting in their familiarity and their good heartedness. While the movies may be more cute than they are sexy (if you’re looking for those recommendations, I suggest heading over to Best Netflix and Chill), they’re still lovely in their own way.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the best romantic comedies currently streaming on Netflix. So grab a bowl of ice cream and your favorite blanket and snuggle up with a good romcom.