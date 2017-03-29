Top 5 Scarlett Johansson Performances: From Indie Breakout to Action Hero

0

Scarlett Johansson is one the more versatile actresses working today, and one of the few who’s trusted to anchor an action film. It’s a bit bizarre that other studios have caught on before Marvel, but what makes Johansson standout among her peers is that even though she can carry action movies, she also pushes towards projects that continue to challenge her. Rather than stay in a comfort zone, she’s never truly left her independent roots, and it makes her one of the more compelling actors in Hollywood.

With her new film Ghost in the Shell opening this Friday, let’s look back at her top five performances.