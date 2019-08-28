The 10 Best ‘Smallville’ Episodes, Ranked

0

Starting at a time where audiences wouldn’t have a new Marvel or DC show every night of the week, the Tom Welling-led series Smallville ultimately lasted for 218 episodes, all of which are now available for streaming.

With so many episodes to choose from, it’s difficult to narrow down to just ten being the “best;” episodes like “X-Ray,” “Crush,” “Heat,” “Red,” “Lineage,” “Exile,” “Memoria,” “Covenant,” “Run,” “Commencement,” “Arrival,” and “Bride” were all at the very least considered and are definitely worth watching. If you want the cream of the crop, though, these 10 are a great place to start. (be aware that there may be some spoilers if you are new to the series).