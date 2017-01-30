Sundance 2017: The 5 Breakout Films You Need to Know About

0

The Sundance Film Festival has played host to the world premieres of some of the best independent films of the last few decades. It’s where Reservoir Dogs first exploded onto the scene, where Little Miss Sunshine spurred a massive bidding war, and in recent years is where films like Boyhood, Manchester by the Sea, and Whiplash made their debut.

We here at Collider just wrapped up covering yet another Sundance Film Festival (read all of our coverage here), but since most of these films won’t be available to audiences for some time, we wanted to make sure and highlight them early. Below, Collider’s own Adam Chitwood and Matt Goldberg have selected five films from this year’s Sundance that you definitely need to put on your radar.