For Your Consideration: Episode 8 – Best Supporting Actress Predictions

Welcome to For Your Consideration, the Collider show that breaks down awards season with hosts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider. This week’s episode examines the Best Supporting Actress category, which is stacked with past winners like Nicole Kidman and Rachel Weisz, past nominees like Amy Adams and Margot Robbie, and plenty of potential first-time nominees such as Claire Foy and Regina King. Here’s how things played out…

At this point in the year, there seem to be two surefire locks in this category — Claire Foy for First Man, and Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk. As the beating heart of First Man, Foy was #1 on Jeff and Perri’s list, and even though she didn’t crack Scott’s initial list, he was eventually swayed by the arguments made by his co-hosts. King was #2 or #3 on everyone’s prediction list, and clearly represents Beale Street‘s best shot at an acting nomination. King is respected by her peers in the acting community, having recently won Emmys for Seven Seconds and American Crime, and this is her best feature role by a long shot.

No one has seen Adam McKay‘s Vice yet, but Scott thinks that Amy Adams is an early frontrunner for the Oscar. She has been nominated five times but she has never won, and he suspects that this could be her year. Jeff won’t argue with him, as something would have to go terribly wrong with Vice to take Adams out of consideration. She’s a heavyweight contender, but it’ll be interesting to see if Academy voters hold the role of Lynne Cheney against her.

Jeff and Scott are also in agreement that Nicole Kidman‘s work in Boy Erased merits a nomination. She’s given some powerful moments to play and knocks it out of the park as Lucas Hedges‘ mother. She earned a nomination for playing Dev Patel‘s mother in Lion, and the guys suspect she’s due for another nomination. Perri, however, thinks that The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have the edge, and that both will muscle their way into the final field of five. Jeff and Perri believe that Weisz’s performance was a little bit better, but Scott and Perri think that Stone is the more likely nominee. In Jeff’s eyes, either they’ll both be nominated, or they’ll split the vote and both of them will wind up snubbed.

Elsewhere, Scott has high hopes for Mary Queen of Scots and its supporting star Margot Robbie, who earned her first Oscar nomination last year for I, Tonya. Meanwhile, Jeff warns his co-hosts not to forget Crazy Rich Asians or Michelle Yeoh, who played its elegant antagonist. There’s a lot of goodwill out there for that film, and Jeff notes that Yeoh is a respected Hollywood veteran who has paid her dues and yet, never received her due as an actress. The panel also reminds viewers to keep an eye on Elizabeth Debicki in Widows and Natalie Portman in Vox Lux, which features a big, brash and bold performance from the Oscar-winning star of Black Swan.

In the end, Scott, Perri and Jeff come to a compromise regarding their predictions, so tune in to see where they settled.