Which Trailer from This Week Was the Best?

It’s been the busiest week in trailers in ages, and at long last we’ve reached the end of the road. With school out of session (or in some places about to be out of session), studios decided the first week of June was the time to tease their big films coming later this fall, winter, and even some films that aren’t coming out until 2019. This week we saw trailers for big studio blockbusters, Oscar season dramas, top shelf horror, and everything in between. But now that the week of trailers is done, we wanted to gauge audience interest.

Which trailers did you spark to the most? Which trailer was, unequivocally, “the best”? Refresh your memory by checking out the trailers released this week below, then vote in our poll!

Which Trailer from This Week Was the Best?

Bad Times at the El Royale
Bumblebee
First Man
The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Halloween
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Mortal Engines
The Old Man & the Gun
Operation Finale
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Serenity
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
Suspiria
White Boy Rick
Widows
