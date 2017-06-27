The Best TV Episodes of 2017 — So Far

0

For TV fans, the Peak TV era is both a blessing and curse. There is so much great television out there, and yet there is also too much to keep up with. Halfway through the year, Chris Cabin and I pause and take stock of the great series and episodes that have already aired (between January 1st and mid-June-ish) before things start to rev up for the insanity that is the fall premiere season.

If you don’t see your favorite on here it might not have made the cutoff, and there are also absences with great shows like Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan, series I loved but where one particular episode didn’t jump out at me, though the works as a whole are wonderfully engaging (and visually stunning). And in the case of other missing series (or particular episodes), it’s possible that we just aren’t caught up yet (or in the case of The Leftovers, just plumb don’t like it — sorry!)

Check back in December for Part 2 of this list, and in the meantime, let us know what some of your favorites are. Here are ours: