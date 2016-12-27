Best TV Episodes of 2016 – Part 2

0

[For more of Collider’s Best of 2016 lists, click here]

Part 2 of our countdown for the Best TV Episodes of the year kicks off around June of 2016, and it’s interesting to note that so many of our picks include one writer/director, or that a writer/director is also a show creator. Maybe it’s that special ingredient that makes some of these episodes truly outstanding, or maybe it’s something else. Regardless, below you’ll find our list of the most outstanding hours (or half hours) of television this year, and if you haven’t caught up with a particular show you may want to skip it because of spoilers.

Felt we missed your favorite? Be sure to add it in the comments. And if you missed Part 1, you can find it here.