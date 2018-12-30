Christina Radish’s Best TV of 2018: From ‘Homecoming’ to ‘Lost in Space’

0

With so many TV shows to choose from, on broadcast networks, cable channels and various streaming services, there is no shortage of dramas and comedies, and those that are a mixture of the two, which means that there are also a lot of great ones. Since I watch a fair amount of those TV shows, all over the map, I like to highlight the stand-outs for me, every year, that rise above.

And just because something isn’t on this list, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t deserve to be. It just means that because of the embarrassment of riches that is Peak TV, I can’t possibly watch all that there is, which means that I not only likely miss some good ones, but some great ones. Given all of that, here are my selections for the biggest stand-outs of 2018.