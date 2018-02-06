The Best TV Shows on Hulu Right Now

0

It can be tough to keep an account of everything running on a multitude of platforms these days: from traditional broadcast and cable to premium networks to a multitude of streaming options, knowing where to find the best TV and movies can be a nearly impossible task.

But we are here to help! For those who are already subscribed to Hulu (or who are thinking about it), we’ve compiled a list of our favorite series available, from new classics to old favorites, and everything in between. We’ll also be updating the list as the library changes, or new original series debut that make their case for being some of TV’s best. And, if you’re not quite ready to invest in an entire series and are looking for something shorter-form, check out our list of the Best Movies on Hulu Right Now.