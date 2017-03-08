The Best TV Shows on Right Now

0

We here at Collider know that Peak TV makes it hard to figure out what shows are worth watching. Sometimes you just sit there and look at a lackluster DVR list and think, “didn’t someone say that show about the guy who hears voices in his head was good? What network is it on? What’s it called?” We are here to help!

Each month, we’re polling our Collider staffers to pick our favorite shows on TV right now. Each show is submitted with a point value: 3 is “must see,” 2 is “should see,” and 1 is for “if you have time.” Then we tally the votes and list out the series in order, starting with the highest votes tallied among our staff members, giving a sense not only of what we agree on, but allowing for a variety of niche favorites.

Things can — and will — change up each month, so be sure to check back in as things are sure to shift around. Happy viewing!

Rules: TV shows must be currently airing on broadcast/cable, or have aired a new episode within the last month. For streaming series (Netflix originals, etc), they have to have debuted within the last month. (Note: The Americans and Feud debuted after we had voted).