Did You Love ‘Wonder Woman’? Then Check Out These Comics

Things are looking good for Warner Bros’ Amazonian Warrior, Wonder Woman, as her premiere film drops in theaters this week!. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will bring Diana of Themyscira and Steve Trevor to life from their comic book origins as Gadot makes a return from her initial outing in last year’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Wonder Woman has existed in the pages of comics books for over 75 years, originally created by William Marston who also invented the lie detector test (hence the Lasso of Truth), with DC Comics so it’s fantastic to see her finally star in her own feature film. Luckily, positive reviews of the movie are seemingly unanimously pouring in, including from our own Matt Goldberg, so what better way to become acquainted with Diana Prince than reading up on some of the best comics with her name on it to date?