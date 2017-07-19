15 Best World War II Movies, Ranked

0

World War II has been portrayed on the silver screen in hundreds of films, everything from the most epic battle movies to the most heartrending prisoner of war dramas to the most horrific concentration camp tragedies.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, about the evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied soldiers in France, is just the latest in a long line of stellar WWII flicks, so in honor of its release this Friday, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best offerings in the genre, from the recent Letters from Iwo Jima all the way back to 1942 classic Casablanca. With our choices, we tried to showcase the broad spectrum of World War II stories and viewpoints, spread across 15 very different films. But they all have one thing in common — they are must-see movies of the genre.